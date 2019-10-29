Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 356,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 2,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $46,034. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

