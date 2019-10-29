FLETA Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One FLETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $34,684.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.01494210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00114263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,160,491 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

