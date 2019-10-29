FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 48,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

