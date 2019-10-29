FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 3,178,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

