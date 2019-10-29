FLC Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $209.11. 155,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,762. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

