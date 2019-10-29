FLC Capital Advisors Buys 927 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. 1,535,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,213,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

