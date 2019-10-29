Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth $105,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

CNBKA stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $471.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,122,036.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.23 per share, for a total transaction of $66,584.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 708,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,976,028.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,963 shares of company stock worth $1,895,250. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

