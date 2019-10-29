Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 263.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.80.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.