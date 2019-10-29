FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wedbush

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,811. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after acquiring an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,126,000 after buying an additional 86,312 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.