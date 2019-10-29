First Quadrant L P CA Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,069.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

