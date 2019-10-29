First Quadrant L P CA Sells 93 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,263.02 on Tuesday. Seaboard Corp has a 1 year low of $3,434.71 and a 1 year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $50.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

