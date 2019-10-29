First Quadrant L P CA Sells 18,766 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

In other news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $41,506.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $318,049.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,188.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock worth $412,994. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

