First Quadrant L P CA Has $710,000 Stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ePlus were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 809.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 167.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $95.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $721,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

