First Quadrant L P CA Has $247,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

