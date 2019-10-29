First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 229,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.