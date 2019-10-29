First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of FCBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,641. The firm has a market cap of $500.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.62. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

