First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.20. 488,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,184. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 209,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,160,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

