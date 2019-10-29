FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

ONEQ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,770. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $243.01 and a 1 year high of $327.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.49 and its 200-day moving average is $313.89.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

