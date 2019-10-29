FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,063,000 after buying an additional 107,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,237,000 after buying an additional 105,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after buying an additional 101,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,422,000.

IWO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $207.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

