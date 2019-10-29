FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.70. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,716. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $115.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

