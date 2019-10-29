FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,783 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

