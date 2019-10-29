FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $12.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $769.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $857.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.03.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,437 shares of company stock worth $65,371,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

