FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.32. 7,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

