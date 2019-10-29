Finning International (FTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.78 billion.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,643. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$21.17 and a twelve month high of C$30.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.75.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.