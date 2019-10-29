Financial Survey: United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Empire State Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:ESRT)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Empire State Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust $731.51 million 3.49 $66.54 million $0.98 14.57

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Dividends

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Empire State Realty Trust 8.70% 3.25% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Development Funding IV and Empire State Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire State Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.