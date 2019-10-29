Financial Review: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and MidWestOne Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $291.42 million 5.04 $67.28 million $1.62 17.62 MidWestOne Financial Group $151.61 million 3.42 $30.35 million $2.54 12.60

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 25.69% 11.33% 1.50% MidWestOne Financial Group 19.56% 10.57% 1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida does not pay a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 1 0 2.25 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services. It operates through 51 traditional branches and 7 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

