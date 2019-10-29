Financial Analysis: US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) vs. Cypress Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CELP)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get US Well Services alerts:

This table compares US Well Services and Cypress Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -42.52% -13.56% Cypress Energy Partners 3.80% 148.75% 8.85%

48.6% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for US Well Services and Cypress Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $8.97, suggesting a potential upside of 374.43%. Cypress Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given US Well Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than Cypress Energy Partners.

Dividends

Cypress Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. US Well Services does not pay a dividend. Cypress Energy Partners pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and Cypress Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million 0.20 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -1.42 Cypress Energy Partners $314.96 million 0.36 $11.41 million $0.72 12.87

Cypress Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats US Well Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.