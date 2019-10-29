Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 596.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.3845 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

