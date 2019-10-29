Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 174.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $1,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $358.88 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $362.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.68 and its 200 day moving average is $349.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

