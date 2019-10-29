Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

FITB stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

