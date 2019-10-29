Fetch Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.54 or 0.05576266 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046926 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031701 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

