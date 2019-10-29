Federated National (FNHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Federated National had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. On average, analysts expect Federated National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNHC opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Federated National has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

FNHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Federated National Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

