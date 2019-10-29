Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,398,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,811,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,240,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 570,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 535,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.