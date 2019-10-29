Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion.

FNMA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 4,214,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,259. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNMA shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Federal National Mortgage Association to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on Federal National Mortgage Association and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

