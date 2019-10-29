FBL Financial Group (FFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect FBL Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFG. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.