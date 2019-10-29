Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to post earnings of C$11.91 per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$16.82 by C($12.35). The business had revenue of C$7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$571.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$607.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a twelve month low of C$542.70 and a twelve month high of C$667.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$760.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$728.33.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

