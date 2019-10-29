Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.06.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.31. 13,555,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,412,638 shares of company stock valued at $813,554,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

