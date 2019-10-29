Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,412,638 shares of company stock valued at $813,554,295. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $189.42. 1,034,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,148,384. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.54. The company has a market capitalization of $536.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

