Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exponent by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,785,000 after purchasing an additional 102,845 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.41. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 22,243 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,569,688.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,439,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

