Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833 in the last 90 days. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

