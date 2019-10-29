Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Increased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after buying an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.76.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 80,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.