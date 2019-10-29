Expanse Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit and BiteBTC. Expanse has a market cap of $1.06 million and $10,531.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,548,726 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,389 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.