ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY19 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 272,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. ExlService has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.03.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.