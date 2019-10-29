Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. 5,321,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.