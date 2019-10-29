EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $125.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

EXAS traded up $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.88. 1,950,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,868. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.09. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

