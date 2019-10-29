EVOS (EVOS) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. EVOS has a market capitalization of $17,832.00 and approximately $1,440.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, EVOS has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

