Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPM. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Monday. 141,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,700. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 103.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $146,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 29.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 60,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

