Everus (EVR) Market Capitalization Tops $6.87 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. Everus has a market cap of $6.87 million and $718.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.05570195 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,725,526 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

