Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.40-3.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ES traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,703. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

