ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.74

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.74 and traded as low as $19.74. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.81% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

